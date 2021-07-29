Vaccinations required for school entry are available at free, convenient vaccination events during August in Kent, Federal Way, Renton, and Tukwila, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced.

In Kent, free vaccines will be distributed at the Latinos Promoviendo La Buena Salud health fair at the Kent YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m..

Each of these vaccination events will provide all vaccines required for K-12 school entry, including Tdap, DTaP, MMR, hepatitis B, varicella, and polio.

In addition, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for anyone age 12 or older.

The vaccine events in Federal Way, Renton, and Tukwila are co-hosted by HealthPoint, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and Federal Way Public Schools, Renton School District, and Tukwila School District, respectively. In Kent, Public Health will run a free immunization booth at a health fair hosted by Latinos Promoviendo La Buena Salud in partnership with the Kent YMCA.

As routine medical visits were postponed during the pandemic, childhood vaccination rates have dropped. In 2020, 17% fewer vaccines were administered to children under age 19 compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average (2015-2019).

“Childhood vaccinations are vital to protect both your child’s health and the community from serious illnesses, like measles and whooping cough,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health – Seattle & King County. “In addition, in Washington state, all students are required to be up to date on vaccinations by the very first day of school this fall. I’m grateful to our community partners, like HealthPoint, for their help in making childhood vaccinations free and easy to get.”

Vaccine event dates and locations:

In Kent , visit the Latinos Promoviendo La Buena Salud health fair at the Kent YMCA, at 10828 SE 248 th St, Kent, WA, on Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. In Federal Way , visit the HealthPoint [email protected], at 33914 19 th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA, on Tuesday, August 3, from 3 – 7 p.m.. In Renton , visit the Renton High School Health Center, at 400 S 2 nd St, Renton, WA, on Wednesday, August 11, from 3 – 7 p.m.. In Tukwila , visit Showalter Middle School, at 4640 144 th St, Tukwila, WA, on Wednesday, August 18, from 3 – 7 p.m..



Appointments are recommended but not required for the Federal Way and Renton events. To access the appointment link, visit www.kingcounty.gov/findaclinic . No appointment is required for the Kent and Tukwila events.

Vaccinations will be available to everyone, at no cost, regardless of immigration or citizenship status. No health insurance is required. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Please wear short sleeves and make sure everyone over the age of 2 wears a mask. If getting childhood vaccines, please bring any vaccination records available.

More information: Visit www.kingcounty.gov/findaclinic