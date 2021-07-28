Kent Police K9 Officer Kallir and K9 Havok were on patrol this week when they rescued a bald eagle, which was found stunned and laying on a sidewalk after apparently flying into a power line and getting shocked.

They nicknamed the injured raptor ‘Freedom’ for obvious reasons.

Officer Kallir was able to find a local raptor rescue professional who will treat and rehab ‘Freedom’ and get him back out on his own.

“Thanks Officer Kallir for your Eagle eye,” police said. “Sometimes Freedom needs a bit of help and we’re glad you were there to provide.”

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department

