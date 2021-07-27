The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on northbound I-5 near SR 516/Kent-Des Moines Road in Kent early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021.

Troopers say that at approximately 12:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual that reported they had been shot at on northbound 1-5 and had been struck and pulled over to the right shoulder near SR 516.

Upon arriving, troopers found that both the passenger and driver had been struck by gunfire, the driver in the left shoulder and the passenger in the forearm.

Troopers immediately rendered first aid and used combat gauze and put tourniquets on both the driver and passenger. Both victims were conscious and alert.

The fire department arrived a short time later and took over the care of the victims who were transported to Harbonriew Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continued as detectives interviewed the victims at the hospital. They indicated they were traveling northbound on I-5 when a vehicle pulled up on the driver’s side and opened fire on their vehicle, at which time the passenger was struck. Subsequently another vehicle pulled up on the driver’s side and fired additional rounds, one of which struck the driver.

Both victims were not able to provide a description of either vehicle except for the fact that they were both passenger cars.

Police say that the victims were in a 2005 GMC Yukon, black in color, with custom aftermarket rims and tinted windows.