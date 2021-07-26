The Kent Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with recent jewelry thefts from elderly residents:

The Kent Police Department is aware of a disturbing crime trend of suspects targeting elderly people for their jewelry. We have received reports of several thefts that have distinct similarities in method and believe that the incidents are related.

The suspects, working as a team, target elderly people who are alone, working in the yard, walking on the street or in a parking lot. They approach in a friendly manner striking up a conversation with the victim, using the conversation as a distraction while another suspect places cheap custom jewelry on the victim. The suspect then takes necklaces, watches, and rings off the victim under the guise that they are trading jewelry. When the victim protests the suspects return similar looking items that were just stolen and then flee in a vehicle leaving the victim confused to what had occurred.

Some of the stolen jewelry has been of considerable value.

The suspects have been described as Romanian or East Indian descent. Reports indicate the male is 30-40 years-old, 5’6-5’7” medium build with short black hair mustache and short beard. The female is 25-35 years-old 4’11”-5’5” heavy build with black hair. A third female was described as 60-65 years-old heavy build with black hair. It was further reported suspects spoke with a thick accent. The suspects have been associated with several vehicles to include a white van, black four-door sedan, and black Ford SUV.

There may be more incidents like these that have not been reported to Kent Police Department.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspects please contact the Kent police department non-emergency line @ 253-852-2121. If you are the victim of an in-progress crime, please call 911.

