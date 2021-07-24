Thursday, July 22 was the third anniversary of the Line of Duty Death of Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno.

To honor the late officer – and surrounded by Moreno’s family and friends – the Futsal court at West Fenwick Park was dedicated and formally named as ‘Diego’s Field’:

“If you have learned anything about him at all, you know that there is no better way to honor him than to provide a place where children can gather and be silly kids,” organizers said.

“Diego, we could feel you there with us while we watched them play.”

KPD Officer Diego Moreno EOW 07/22/18