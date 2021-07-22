This Friday is the place to be in downtown Kent for the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Night Market, which runs from 5 – 8 p.m.

The market will be held on 1st Avenue South in Downtown Kent, and will feature live music and 30+ artists and vendors, restaurants and shops.

The block will be closed to vehicles to create a pedestrian-oriented outdoor, open marketplace. Restaurants and retail shops will use indoor and outdoor seating and downtown areas will be activated with sidewalk sales, artists, and vendors.

“This summer is going to be full of fun activity in Downtown Kent,”said Gaila Haas, KDP Executive Director. “This is our first Friday night market and we’re excited!”

Visitors are encouraged to come explore our unique and wonderful downtown Kent!

This is a FREE, all-ages event.

Parking is available at the corner of W. Titus Street and 1st Ave S. Parking is free and without time limits during this event.

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/215530870248431

#kentdowntown #nightmarket #nightout #marketplace #insideout