The Kent Community Foundation (KCF) Board of Directors this week announced that Dave Mitchell has accepted the role of Interim Executive Director.

The Board made this selection based on Mitchell’s extensive experience, professional achievements, and community engagement. He has previous experience with KCF, KentHOPE, Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, and currently serves professionally with Team Marti – John L. Scott real estate. Dave is well known in the greater Kent community. Mitchell was a key leader for the 2020 emergency food distribution by the Kent Community Partners. He has previously served on the board of the Kent Chamber of Commerce, is active in Rotary, and served on the Kent Police Department’s Diversity Task Force. In addition to emergency food, Dave has also been active in other KCF initiatives including The Little Free Pantries, scholarships, and grant committee.

“We are very excited to have Dave serving as Interim Executive Director,” KCF Board President, Brenda Farwell, said. “We have already seen his collaborative leadership style and his love for the community. We believe Dave will lead the foundation well and continue to encourage faith-based groups, service clubs, nonprofits, government, and others to all work together for the benefit of all.”

The Kent Community Foundation was founded in 1986 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving the greater Kent, Washington community. The foundation’s vision is to have a vibrant community where all have the opportunity to thrive. The mission of the foundation is to strengthen and support our community through partnerships and philanthropy.

The Kent Community Foundation has contributed much to our community and has vision to continue to help our community work together to create a vibrant and flourishing community.

For more info and to support the Kent Community Foundation, please visit: https://www.kentcommunityfoundation.org