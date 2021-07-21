Latinos Promoting Good Health are partnering with the City of Kent, King County Public Health and others to host a Kent Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with free info, health resources, and social services.

This free public event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kent YMCA (map below).

There will be free health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, Diabetes, HIV and Hepatitis C.

You can schedule a free Mammogram and PAP at 1-800-756-5437.

There will be dental services for adults, COVID-19 vaccines, childhood immunizations, health insurance enrollment.

¡Latinos Promoviendo la Buena Salud está asociando con nosotros para organizar una Feria de Salud con recursos gratuitos!

Pruebas y Chequeos de Salud Gratuitos: presión sanguinea, colesterol, Diabetes, VIH, Hepatitis C, Mamografía,

Papanicolaou (llama 1-800-756-5437 para su cita), servicios dental para adultos, vacuna contra COVID-19 y para Niños, seguro médico.