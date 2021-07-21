Project construction is expected to begin on the S. 277th Street bridge between SR 167 and I-5 in Kent (map below) during the week of July 26, 2021.

Work will continue through November 2021.

This project replaces the 70-year-old S. 277th Street Bridge No. 3126 over Mullen Slough with a four-sided concrete box culvert. The 16-foot-long bridge is located on a four-lane principal arterial road that connects Interstate 5 to State Route 167 in Kent and Federal Way. King County says that the existing S. 277th Street Bridge is load-restricted and unable to support certain types of large trucks including some types of fire engines used by adjacent fire districts, full-size garbage trucks, dump trucks, and concrete mixers. The replacement culvert will provide unrestricted access for all vehicles. It will also provide environmental enhancements by improving fish passage and removing creosote timber pilings from Mullen Slough. S. 277th Street at this location has a traffic volume of about 23,000 vehicles per day, of which 2,600 vehicles are trucks carrying an estimated 4 to 10 million tons of freight per year. This road is a designated county snow/ice route, lifeline route, and Green River Valley flood evacuation route. Due to high average daily traffic on S. 277th, and unfavorable detour routes, the existing bridge will remain open with travel lane reductions through the construction zone.



More info here: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/local-services/roads/s-277th-street-bridge.aspx