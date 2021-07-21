Project construction is expected to begin on the S. 277th Street bridge between SR 167 and I-5 in Kent (map below) during the week of July 26, 2021.
Work will continue through November 2021.
-
- This project replaces the 70-year-old S. 277th Street Bridge No. 3126 over Mullen Slough with a four-sided concrete box culvert.
- The 16-foot-long bridge is located on a four-lane principal arterial road that connects Interstate 5 to State Route 167 in Kent and Federal Way.
- King County says that the existing S. 277th Street Bridge is load-restricted and unable to support certain types of large trucks including some types of fire engines used by adjacent fire districts, full-size garbage trucks, dump trucks, and concrete mixers.
- The replacement culvert will provide unrestricted access for all vehicles.
- It will also provide environmental enhancements by improving fish passage and removing creosote timber pilings from Mullen Slough.
- S. 277th Street at this location has a traffic volume of about 23,000 vehicles per day, of which 2,600 vehicles are trucks carrying an estimated 4 to 10 million tons of freight per year.
- This road is a designated county snow/ice route, lifeline route, and Green River Valley flood evacuation route.
- Due to high average daily traffic on S. 277th, and unfavorable detour routes, the existing bridge will remain open with travel lane reductions through the construction zone.
More info here: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/local-services/roads/s-277th-street-bridge.aspx
