The Kent Police Department will be taking on Puget Sound Fire in a ‘Battle of the Badges-GRUDGE MATCH’ on Thursday, July 30, 2021.

This is a food drive “battle” rematch between the two organizations.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 30 starting at 8 a.m. at Grocery Outlet.

The public is invited to come and watch as 4 KPD Officers and 4 PSF staff battle in the grocery aisles to secure as much food as they can for the Kent Food Bank.

“We won last time, and we’re gonna smoke em again,” Kent Police said.

If you’re able to come, please bring a food donation and they’ll include that in the donated bounty.

“Team up with us Kent to impact food insecurity in our City.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/kentpolicedepartment/posts/4793591657322537