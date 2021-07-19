On Monday, July 19, 2021, King County’s Kent vaccination clinic moved from the Kent ShoWare Center to the Kent Public Health Center at 25742 104th Ave SE (map below).

This move is part of efforts to integrate COVID-19 vaccination into routine care.

The clinic is open for vaccinations Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You do not need to be an enrolled patient at the Kent Public Health clinic to get vaccinated.

In addition, starting July 25, King County’s vaccination clinic at the Auburn Outlet Collection Mall will move within the mall from Suite 1333 (formerly Sports Authority) to Suite 1369 (across from the Gap Factory Store). Vaccinations are available Sunday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

At both sites, anyone 12 or older can get vaccinated for free, with no insurance or appointment needed, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

“Thanks to the many King County residents who have gotten vaccinated, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in King County is much lower than earlier in the pandemic,” said Dennis Worsham, Interim Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “But COVID-19 is still here, and more contagious variants are spreading. The vast majority of COVID-19 cases in King County are among people who are not vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to get your questions answered and get vaccinated!”

King County has one of the highest vaccination rates nationwide, with nearly 80% of residents age 12 and older having begun or completed their vaccination series. Our goal is to reach at least 70% fully vaccinated among all racial/ethnic groups in the county. We continue striving to meet those residents who still need the COVID vaccine where they are with information and vaccination services. Moving King County’s Kent vaccination clinic to the Kent Public Health Clinic supports this goal by integrating vaccination into routine care.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including a full list of vaccination sites and appointment options, visit:

If you need language interpretation, the following hotlines are available: