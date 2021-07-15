Tickets are almost gone for the ‘Sip, Savor, Swirl’ tasting event coming to downtown Kent this Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) has gathered an exciting group of Washington wineries and a delectable sampling of local artisan producers of savories and sweets to help you discover new delights or celebrate your favorites.

Against the backdrop of their Inside OUT open air entertainment, dining and marketplace, the KDP is staging a ticketed and timed outdoor tasting event, right in the First Ave Plaza Park, this Saturday July 17, 2021. You can enjoy a lovely sunny day while romancing your tastebuds through the various selections.

Featured this Saturday you can enjoy offerings from Love That Red Winery, 425Cellars, Three of Cups Winery, Sky River Mead & Wine and (includes 10 tastings) Nosh on silky Dilettante Chocolates, and savory samplings from CoroFoods, Thai Chili Restaurant and Veronica’s Charcuterie Boards’ variety of meats/cheeses and the like.

All while tapping toes to Adrian Xavier Band, blending reggae with universal messages of peace, community and love

A modest ticket price of $30, which benefits the revitalization work of the KDP, treats you to 10 tastings and a slot in one of the timed sessions to enjoy all the flavors. Tickets are limited to 150 and are nearing a sold-out status. So hurry, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-swirl-savor-in-downtown-kent-tickets-147006710027?aff=Website now to secure your spot.

NEXT EVENT IS AUG. 14

Can’t make it Saturday? Grab some tickets to the second offering on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 when Sip, Savor Swirl returns:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-swirl-savor-in-downtown-kent-tickets-147026336731

Aren’t you ready for a little fun to benefit a great cause? Click now, and get ready to enjoy!

First Ave Plaza Park is located at 219 1st Ave S.: