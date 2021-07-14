Puget Sound Wildcare – located in Kent – is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education and conservation of the local wildlife, and this summer they are hosting their first-ever ‘Raptor Camp’ for ages 13-17.

There will be two camp sessions this summer, running from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

July 26–30 Aug. 9–13



They’ll be accepting 8–10 students, ages 12 to 17.

Cost is $250 per week.

This is a great opportunity for teenagers to learn about the biology, ecology, anatomy, and conservation concerning raptors.

“We want to get our community excited to learn about local wildlife,” organizers said. “This is a four-day camp with dates available listed below. We have spaces for 8-10 students each session, and four different sessions available this summer.”

More info here: https://www.pugetsoundwildcare.org, and you can register online here.

Here’s more about the camp:

Many people see Raptors flying or sitting on a tree such as bald Eagles but what do we really know about their daily lives and how they survive in the wild. Raptor camp seeks to answer some of these puzzling question with investigative activities, crafts, and a live bird.

Some topics that we will visit will be: what makes a Raptor a bird of prey? What kind of bones do they have? Are they really like a straw? If there are so many Raptors worldwide, how do we tell them apart?

You may know some basics on avian anatomy but are Raptors that different? Are their eyes different or their ears different what about their skulls we’ll investigate.

For Raptors that we can’t see but only hear, how do we know what foods they are eating? Is an egg just an egg or are there differences in all species of birds? How do birds fly from one pole to another they must have a remarkable lung system?

Think of all the pesticides that is put on our food, our golf courses, our lawns and the ones that we put on are commercial foods, does that effect Raptors? What about the rat poison we use to take care of unwanted rodent pests, how does that affect birds of prey, your cat, or your dog? We will investigate this and learn how important what we put on the ground affects bird populations, specifically Raptors.

With a changing environment where land becomes less available to support prey species for Raptors, how does that affect their migration and other effects that may reduce their ability to migrate and reproduce. We will investigate causes of habitat loss and what does habitat loss really mean. Are there ways to help birds migrate?

All this and more in this unique and informative Raptor Camp. Register early.

Here’s more info on teacher Craig Moran:

Craig Moran graduated from Southwest Missouri University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology with minors in Psychology and Geography. His extensive raptor experience started as a Bald Eagle researcher at Dickerson Park Zoo (DPZ) in Springfield MO. Craig later presented a paper on the Bald Eagle breeding program for the DPZ at the Fresno Zoo in CA. Which was subsequently printed in the American Association of Zoo Keeper forum (AAZK).

After moving back to the northwest Craig volunteered at Point Defiance Zoo flying Hawks and Falcons in their bird shows. Several years later after more involvement in Raptors he became a licensed Falconer where he gained additional experience both as a Raptor educator and as a licensed Master Falconer. Several of his other Raptor experiences was presenting programs on secondary uptake of poison in Raptors and three years working on a research team in Montana banding and releasing Golden Eagles.

Collectively, Craig has dedicated most of his working life to understanding Raptors and their important role in local and world’s ecology, his passion for the sport of falconry to help students and adults experience a broader understanding and the important value Raptors have in the world today.