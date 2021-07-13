Rey Daoed, 19, has been selected to create a limited edition Orca card for the RapidRide I line which will service the Kent area.

He is one of three exceptional young artists who will create limited-edition ORCA cards to celebrate the launch of three new RapidRide lines, 4Culture announced. Each artist’s work is distinct and will feature deliberate ties to the contexts, histories, cultures, and communities of these new lines.

Here’s a sneak peek of Daoed’s work:

Born in Seattle and currently based in Sammamish, Fareyza Daoed – often called Rey by his family and friends – is diagnosed with autism and apraxia of speech. Typing, handwriting, and text-to-speech apps are his preferred method of communication. Daoed began painting in 2015, and the medium soon became an important secondary means of communication for him. Daoed’s award-winning work has been featured in group exhibitions both locally and abroad. Daoed is heavily influenced by old masters like Henri Matisse, Van Gogh and Der Blaue Reiter. He is also influenced by newer artists like Keith Haring and David Hockney.



Find out more about Daoed’s work here.

Daoed’s favorite bus memory:

My favorite memory riding the bus was when I was young.

My parents took my brother and I downtown with the bus and we rode the monorail to Seattle Center. That was fun.

I also remembered I like to meet my dad in Downtown Bellevue when we had summer breaks from school.

The bus drivers are always helpful whenever I need any information.