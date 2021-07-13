UPCOMING FREE FEET FIRST SUMMER WALKS

NEXT SELF GUIDED WEDNESDAY WALK

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, July 14. Any time between 9 am at 11 am (allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: Tukwila Bicentennial Park, 7200 Strander Blvd, Tukwila, WA 98188

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/AR5y8YLvBu3MfKFt6

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS AND PARKING:

If coming from the south along West Valley Highway SR 181, turn left into Strander Blvd, and then immediately right after crossing the Green River into Christensen Rd.

If coming east from Southcenter on Strander Blvd. turn left into Christensen Rd. just before crossing the Green River

If coming from Seattle 1-5 take exit 156 and turn left onto Interurban Ave. This becomes West Valley Highway SR 181. Turn right into Strander Blvd, and then immediately right after crossing the Green River into Christensen Rd.

In each case: Having turned into Christensen Rd. the Bicentennial Park will be on your right and the main parking lot is 50 yards further on.

Look for this sign at the Bicentennial Park, Tukwila

Look out for our “Feet First Walk Here” event sign board by this sign at the entrance to the park

ACCESS: All the trails we will use will be paved and flat, so will be suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc.

ROUTE & DISTANCE: Our route is an interesting 2.25 mile paved loop. It follows the Green River Trail north, then loops round the back of the Tukwila Family Fun Center to join the Interurban Trail before crossing West Valley Highway and the impressive Tukwila Urban Center Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge over the Green River to return to the Bicentennial Park.

You walk at your own speed round the route trail that our volunteers will mark out. You may start any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am).

RESTROOMS: These are close to our sign-in table in the park. A portapottie may replace the regular restrooms

WEATHER: The walk is offered come rain or shine! If warm and sunny, please apply sunscreen on exposed skin and carry plenty of water.

Feet First walkers cross the Green River on the Tukwila Urban Center Bridge

NEXT LEADER GUIDED SUNDAY WALK

DATE & TIME: Sunday, July 18

Meet ready to leave at 10 am (allow 2-3 hours to complete the walk). We will walk together, so please don’t be late!

LOCATION: Wilson Play Fields, 13028 SE 251st St, Kent

Wilson Playfields Shelter and Restrooms where we will meet

Look for our “FEET FIRST WALK HERE” sign at the entrance off 132nd Ave. SE by Zion Methodist Church.

Find us on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/3TVmWzqDuSL2;

PARKING: Use the large Wilson Play Fields parking lot.

REGISTRATION: When you arrive please report to our table by the Shelter/Restroom building to sign in. No need to register in advance.

AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Well behaved dogs also welcome if kept on a leash.

DISTANCE & ROUTE: 4 miles round trip. We will walk first along the road shoulder from Wilson Play Fields to Clark Lake Park and then along many of the varied trails within the park including a view point at the lake. Younger children are welcome to join us but will need to be carried by parents if they get tired. We need to be able to keep together as the trails network is complicated and we don’t want anyone getting left behind or lost.

If it’s a clear day we should get a fine view of Mt. Rainier:

Mt. Rainier from the Lake Clark Park trails

ACCESS: Only the short road section is paved. The rest is crushed rock, compacted dirt and grass. There are several short hills. It is therefore unfortunately not suitable for wheelchair users, strollers or other wheeled devices.

WEATHER: The walk is offered come rain or shine!

RESTROOMS: These are close to our sign-in table.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER SUMMER FEET FIRST WALKS:

FREE SELF GUIDED WEDNESDAY WALKS:

As well as July 14, we are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on July 28, Aug. 11 and 25 We will share details nearer the time.

FREE LEADER GUIDED SUNDAY WALKS

As well as July 18, we are planning other summer 2021 leader-guided walks in and close to Kent on Aug. 15 and Sept. 18. The times and locations are yet to be decided.

Details of all Kent Self-Guided and Leader Guided walks will be posted at least 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Visit this site often to see what walks are being offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

Our walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ This requires joining the public group.

COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS FOR FEET FIRST WALKS

IN THE INTERESTS OF EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

Walkers who are not fully vaccinated (Pfizer & Moderna two shots + 2 weeks or J&J one shot + 2 weeks) should wear a mask when checking in and when walking when it’s not possible to keep a minimum of 6 ft. distance from others. Please do not join us if you are unwilling to meet this expectation.

Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID symptoms

QUESTIONS on Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] or 206-794-5198.

WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!

