Two new murals have been installed in downtown Kent – at Airways Brewing & Bistro and across from Moore Than Rocks and All Access Barber & Beauty Salon:

KENT DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP CONTEST

The Kent Downtown Partnership is holding a contest involving the murals:

Take a photo/selfie at Saturday’s Inside OUT (July 10), tag Kent Downtown Partnership and #kentdowntown on social media, and you’ll be entered to win a prize!

This project was made possible through partnership with KDP and the City of Kent Arts Commission.

Airways Brewing & Bistro is located at 320 W. Harriston Street:

And the other mural is near 314 W. Meeker Street: