Two new murals have been installed in downtown Kent – at Airways Brewing & Bistro and across from Moore Than Rocks and All Access Barber & Beauty Salon:
KENT DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP CONTEST
The Kent Downtown Partnership is holding a contest involving the murals:
Take a photo/selfie at Saturday’s Inside OUT (July 10), tag Kent Downtown Partnership and #kentdowntown on social media, and you’ll be entered to win a prize!
This project was made possible through partnership with KDP and the City of Kent Arts Commission.
Airways Brewing & Bistro is located at 320 W. Harriston Street:
And the other mural is near 314 W. Meeker Street:
