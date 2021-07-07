The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) will kick off its Inside OUT Marketplace starting this Saturday, July 10, and continuing on Saturdays through Aug. 28, 2021.

This free, open event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Ave South in Downtown Kent will be closed to vehicles to create a lively, pedestrian oriented, outdoor marketplace. Featuring 30+ artists and vendors each week, the marketplace will come alive welcoming friends and neighbors to join in celebrating and cultivating vitality in charming historic downtown Kent. Downtown restaurants will offer both indoor and outdoor dining; retail shops, artists and vendors will use sidewalks and the street for a dynamic marketplace.



“It’s nice to see people out enjoying themselves again and we’re excited to produce a marketplace the community,” said Gaila Haas, KDP Executive Director. “Saturdays in downtown will definitely be happening with a lot of great vendors, live music, kid’s activities, demonstrations, unique retail shops and amazing restaurants.”

The July 10 event kicks off with live music from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. by Choroloco, a Seattle based acoustic trio specializing in Choro, a highly melodic and rhythmic instrumental form of Brazilian popular music with an infusion of heartfelt melodies, jazz harmonies, and syncopated jubilant rhythms. Each week includes live entertainment including reggae, rockability/honky talk, flamenco jazz, Cuban son, folk, and more.

This year, Inside OUT will also feature a night market on Friday, July 23 and two (2) outdoor mini wine tasting featuring Washington wineries and food samplings from local businesses. Tickets are limited to 150 people per event. Tasting dates will be Saturday, July 17 and August 14. Tickets on sale now at www.downtownkentwa.com.

Visitors are encouraged to explore all our quant, unique downtown shops, restaurants, services. This is FREE, all ages event; wine tasting requires ticket purchase and age verification.

This event is sponsored by the City of Kent, 4Culture, Edward Jones Female Financial Advisors, Republic Services, I Love Kent, and Downtown Kent’s merchants. For more Information please visit www.downtownkentwa.com or email [email protected].

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.