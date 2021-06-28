National Night Out – set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 – is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

On the first Tuesday of August, residents in neighborhoods throughout the City of Kent and across the nation are asked to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors.

All neighborhoods are encouraged to be a part of National Night Out by registering their neighborhood event.

“Think about what kind of event will work for you and your neighborhood and invite people to join!”

Examples of past events include things like barbecues, potlucks, appetizers, desserts, ice cream socials, baked potato bars, cookies and milk, pie eating contests, water fights, yard sales, tricycle races, cleaning up graffiti, parading though the neighborhood, games, crafts, mini-carnival, or simply set up tables and chairs for people to just visit.

The options are endless! Register your neighborhood to be a part of this event here.

“We’re getting our visiting teams together and are ready to meet you all at your events! We’ll be all around the city at different neighborhood events hanging out, answering questions and just chatting!”