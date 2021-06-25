Here are some locations where you can keep cool in Kent during the upcoming heat wave:

Kent Library

📅 Friday/Saturday, 12 PM – 5 PM

📍 212 2nd Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

CCS Community Engagement Center

📅 Saturday/Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM, Monday 9 AM – 3:30 PM

📍 1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032

Open for homeless and unhoused residents.

Kent Memorial Park Building

📅 Sunday/Monday, 12 PM – 5 PM

📍 850 Central Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

We will have water available and well-behaved pets are allowed at this location. Masks are optional for vaccinated individuals and required for those that are not vaccinated.