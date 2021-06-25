Here are some locations where you can keep cool in Kent during the upcoming heat wave:
Kent Library
📅 Friday/Saturday, 12 PM – 5 PM
📍 212 2nd Ave N, Kent, WA 98032
CCS Community Engagement Center
📅 Saturday/Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM, Monday 9 AM – 3:30 PM
📍 1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032
Open for homeless and unhoused residents.
Kent Memorial Park Building
📅 Sunday/Monday, 12 PM – 5 PM
📍 850 Central Ave N, Kent, WA 98032
We will have water available and well-behaved pets are allowed at this location. Masks are optional for vaccinated individuals and required for those that are not vaccinated.
Tips for the heat this weekend 👇
🧊 Go to a cooling center
💧 Stay hydrated
👕 Wear loose, light clothing
🐕 Check on kids and pets
🚗 Don't leave kids/pets in your car
🌡️ Watch for signs of heat stress
☀️ Shut windows/blinds during the day
🕶️ Use sun protection outside pic.twitter.com/L4AenKAJPN
— City of Kent (@CityofKent) June 25, 2021
