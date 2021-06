Here are some locations where you can keep cool in Kent during the upcoming heat wave:

Kent Library

πŸ“ Friday/Saturday, 12 PM – 5 PM

πŸ“ 212 2nd Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

CCS Community Engagement Center

πŸ“ Saturday/Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM, Monday 9 AM – 3:30 PM

πŸ“ 1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032

Open for homeless and unhoused residents.

Kent Memorial Park Building

πŸ“ Sunday/Monday, 12 PM – 5 PM

πŸ“ 850 Central Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

We will have water available and well-behaved pets are allowed at this location. Masks are optional for vaccinated individuals and required for those that are not vaccinated.