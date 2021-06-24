The Kent Police Department this week launched a Security Camera Registration program, and they’re seeking residents and businesses to register the type and location of their security cameras through a safe portal.

Here’s more from Kent PD:

Participating in the program assists Police with incident investigations.

It is important to note that officers will not have remote access to your cameras and will need to request to check video surveillance for a certain date and time.

This program is established to assist KPD and is super helpful to know who has surveillance video, which significantly reduces investigations times.

Visit www.kentwa.gov/cameraregistration for more info and to register.