4th of July-NEED TO KNOW

“We wanted to take a moment to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in the City of Kent. Kent City Code 13.05 prohibits fireworks in our City and was adopted following a voter majority on Advisory Proposition 1 in 2015

“We realize that with the cancellation of Splash, you may be tempted to light a few off this year. Please resist, be safe, and find other ways to make a memorable celebration with your families.

“You can report fireworks violations by calling our NON-EMERGENCY line 253-852-2121. Please do not use 911 to report fireworks unless there is an immediate safety concern.

“Thank you. We hope you have a wonderful 4th of July weekend.”