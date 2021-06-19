The free ‘Kent 101’ program is returning for a summer session on July 15, 2021, and applications are now being accepted.

About Kent 101

Kent 101 is an 8-week civics course that is intended to deepen the understanding and knowledge about local government and how it operates. The courses are designed to educate, inform and build experience for residents, businesses and students.

Kent 101 is a free program that offers emerging community leaders the opportunity to better understand how local government works through lectures and interactive activities and tours. Participants will receive a certificate of completion.

This program is perfect for high school students looking for career inspiration, college students who need more experience before joining the work force, working adults who want to have a stronger understanding about government work, or retirees looking to be more involved in their community. Starting July 15, 2021, classes take place every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. remotely via Zoom.

Benefits:

Meet local elected officials and City staff Learn how the City functions, what services are offered, what the different departments are and how everything is connected Become an active member of the Kent community Gain first-hand knowledge of how ideas move through City Hall and become implemented Have a better understanding of the City you live in Meet other residents and share ideas



Kent 101 Objectives:

To actively involve and engage Kent residents and businesses to help them understand how City government works To improve communication with the City and those who live, work or go to school here To provide insight into how decisions are made, how City finances are managed and how City departments operate To empower more residents and businesses to become more engaged in City government and to become involved in making decisions that affect and improve Kent for all

How to Apply:

Kent 101 is FREE and open to people 16 and older. Must be a resident of the City of Kent, or have a business located in the City of Kent Miss no more than 1 class session to graduate



Complete and submit your application online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. Participants will be notified of their selection for the program by Monday, June 28, 2021.