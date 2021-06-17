SPONSORED :

Zenith Holland Nursery will host a free and informative presentation on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2 p.m., focusing on preventing European Chafer Beetle infestation in your lawn and garden.

“What is tearing up my lawn?” stated numerous social media posts in 2020. Distressed homeowners were finding widespread devastation of previously lovely lawns, often caused by hungry crows or raccoons seeking juicy delicious grubs on which to feed, located under the grass. It turns out, that this phenomenon, which saw a more widespread occurrence through our area last year, is caused by the European Chafer Beetle. Basically, the larvae of this beetle turn into grubs, which attract crows or raccoons (which find the grubs quite tasty) to tear up the grass and feast.

Concerned gardeners began seeking guidance and a solution for this problem. Many sought the advice of Lyn Robinson, owner of Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines. “I was a little stumped”, says Lyn, “which I don’t like! So, I was determined to find out how to control this outbreak.” In researching the market, Lyn knew she didn’t want to recommend a traditional pesticide in our fragile and interconnected NW eco-system; long an advocate for organic gardening, that would not fit with her personal ethos. So, she poked around quite awhile til she found that our very anti-pesticide neighbors to the north had found a natural solution. Canadian produced grubGONE!®

According to the product information, grubGONE!® is the first Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae (Btg) bio-insecticide to control turf grubs at a level of efficacy equivalent to chemical standards but without the side effects or off-target damage to beneficial insects, such as pollinators. Instead, the bio-insecticide works on just the grub’s digestive system and produces desired results.

The most effective use however, requires a little planning to fit the specific time available window in the season. Hence, the need for an informative class taught by impressive industry professionals Shane Riley with innovative Green Solutions and Gwen Stahnke with Walla Walla community college. They will take you through details to efficiently diagnose your problem and use grubGone to fix it! Just in time.

The presentation is free and sign up is easy to reserve your spot. Simply call the Zenith Holland Nursery front desk at (206) 878-7002. Along with proper social distancing, and an open air venue, Zenith Holland Nursery follows safety protocols well, making it comfortable to attend. What’s more, Lyn is offering a fantastic $7.00 off coupon for grubGone for those who attend this class. “ I really just want to get it in people’s hands.” enthuses Lyn, “If folks start using it, we can all help to get this problem under control”

So what are you waiting for? Call today and learn the secret to save your lawn this year!

More info on this event here: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/posts/4237658149588446

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/