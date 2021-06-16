Kent Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the city’s east hill that happened on Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021.

Police say that at around 7:07 a.m. Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 27000 block of 124th Ave SE (map below) in response to a shooting.

While en route to the location, Officers were advised that the shooter – along with the victim who was shot – had both called 911 and were both still at the scene.

Upon arrival, Officers observed that the shooter, a 43-year old Auburn man, was rendering medical aid to the injured party, a 33-year old man from Shelton.

Fire personnel arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The injured party was transferred to Harborview and is currently undergoing treatment.

The shooter advised police that the altercation began as a road rage incident and progressed to the other party breaking his window and attempting to enter his vehicle; he is currently cooperating with Kent Detectives.

Several witnesses called 911 to report the incident and are also being interviewed.