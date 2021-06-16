Kent Police Detectives arrested a Domestic Violence homicide suspect on Monday, June 14, 2021, police said.

Police say that on Monday at about 11:45 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a hotel at the 22300 block of 84th Ave S in regard to a domestic violence assault in progress. The call was updated to a CPR in progress.

Puget Sound Fire, (PSF) located the victim, a 33-year old woman from Auburn, unconscious. Her companion, a 36-year old Auburn man, was conducting CPR.

PSF medics took over life-saving efforts, but tragically they were not able to revive the female victim.

Police Officers determined through investigation that the woman may have been the victim of domestic violence and detained her male companion.

Kent Police Detectives responded to the scene and following several hours of investigation determined that the woman’s death was a homicide.

The male companion was arrested and booked into jail for Murder 2nd degree and Assault 2nd degree.