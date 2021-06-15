The City of Kent is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on the Kent Arts Commission:

The vacant position is the Arts Commission’s Alternate Commissioner, which attends all meetings, participates in Arts Commission functions, and automatically fills the next regular vacancy. The Alternate Commissioner does not vote on action items unless a regular Commissioner is absent.

The Arts Commission advises the City Council and staff in areas such as: Establishing cultural opportunities and arts education, improving the quality of life and enhancing the aesthetic environment, and promoting Kent as a center for great arts. Arts Commissioners work closely with staff on planning Spotlight Series performances, Summer Concerts, arts events, and developing public art in Kent.

Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor in consultation with Arts Commission staff and confirmed by City Council. Members serve four-year terms. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

The desired background for Arts Commissioners includes:

Commitment to the arts in the Kent community Knowledge of arts issues and events in the Puget Sound region Arts education or experience Any of the following: public speaking, leadership experience, previous service on boards, commissions or councils, resource development, community involvement



Commissioners must reside or own property within the City or one of its utility or parks department service areas or, alternatively, work or own a business within the City’s municipal boundaries. Interested parties may apply online at KentArts.com.

For more information, call 253-856-5050 or visit KentWA.gov.