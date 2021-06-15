The Highline Amateur Radio Club (HARC), invites the general public to observe and participate in its yearly National Radio Field Day on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Marvista Park.

Field Day is an event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, ARRL.

The purpose of Field Day is to practice emergency communications preparedness, as well as raise public awareness of amateur radio preparedness capabilities in an emergency, like an earthquake.

Come and join us for this One Day Emergency Communication Awareness event at Marvista Park, 19990 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park.

Free parking and ADA compliant. All are welcome. HARC will be following Phase 3 Covid 19 requirements. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.



For more information, visit https://arrl.org.

Marvista Park is located at 19990 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park: