When we visit Advertiser Boulevard Park Place Retirement Community, the emphasis is always on Community.

Owner Ron Steinman and family are committed to making Boulevard Park Place a vibrant, friendly community where seniors can enjoy independent living without the chores and worries of maintaining a home.

Located on 10 acres of impeccably maintained buildings and grounds, Boulevard Park Place is a hidden gem with many on-site amenities which include a beauty shop, pool, spa, fitness center, two libraries, woodworking shop, craft rooms, and Pea Patch.

Even during this pandemic, Seniors have remained active in fitness classes, gardening, and two on-site walk-a-thons for local charities. As Washington continues to reopen, they look forward to returning to a full calendar of activities and Northwest area outings.

Boulevard Park Place was born out of a family need. Ron’s grandparents were ready to retire to a smaller maintenance-free home but the family was dissatisfied with the options available for senior living at that time. This prompted the family to build a new type of retirement community where active seniors could retain independence and community in a place they are proud to call home.

Now, more than 25 years later, residents find that they quickly make friends and form connections because of the great neighbors they meet at Boulevard Park Place.

It really is South King County’s best kept secret for abundant, vibrant, active senior living!

With great rental rates and easy residency requirements, Boulevard Park's friendly staff would love to welcome you to the family!

Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community

2805 South 125th Street

Burien, WA 98168 Phone: 206-243-0300 Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.boulevardparkplace.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoulevardParkPlace