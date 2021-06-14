Over the past year, the Rotary Club of Kent was one of the many local non-profit organizations involved in the Kent Community Partners that helped the greater Kent community deal with food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The food distribution center set up at accesso ShoWare Center in Downtown Kent was the most visible undertaking by the Kent Community Partners. When that operation was shut down, there was still a large need for food in and around Kent. That need was addressed by community food banks, local churches and other non-profit organizations.

Rotary District 5030, the regional administrative body of Rotary International for the 34 Rotary Clubs in the Seattle area, provides opportunities for those clubs to receive matching District Grants if a club can engage other donors to participate in a project financially. District 5030 put up $10,000, and other Kent Community Partners donated more than $17,000 (Kent Community Foundation – $3,000; Kent Sunrise Rotary – $1,000; Kent Covington Rotary – $1,000; Kent Kiwanis clubs – $1,000; and Kent Rotary – $11,223.29). The funds were used to purchase commercial refrigerators and freezer, storage units and food delivery supplies for Apartment Life/We Love Kent, Kent Food Bank, King of Kings Lutheran Church, The Storehouse in Covington, Kent Covenant Church and Kingdom Gathering.

The funds contributed by Kent Rotary were raised at their annual auction called Escapades. It is because of the generosity of donors of things to sell at the auction and those who attend the auction to make purchases and donate, that Kent Rotary has the ability to help the community like this.

Photos courtesy Rotary Club of Kent

Rotary is comprised of individuals who provide service to others, promote professional integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our global fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The Kent Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays at noon.