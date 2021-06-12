SPONSORED :

BREAKING: 40% off vegetable and annuals sale starts

this weekend at Zenith Holland!

Stop the presses! Zenith Holland Nursery has announced an early drop of their annual sale on “annuals” (veggie starts also!).

That’s right – they are offering 40% OFF regular price on all 4” and pack annuals.

A sale that usually starts a couple of weeks later is a bit early this year, just in time to dress up your beds, decks and containers with color and interest for Dad’s day celebrations or general outdoor enjoyment.

Choose from a large variety of Summer dazzlers like Geraniums, Marigolds, Petunias and so much more. This sale also includes vegetable starts for succulent salads, and healthful cuisine later this season. This sale runs while supplies last, but smart shoppers will visit early for best selection.

Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines is proud to be a women-owned local small business you can feel great about supporting. With efficient, friendly and knowledgable staff to assist you; the gardening advice and smiles are always free!

Come visit today:

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/