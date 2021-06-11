Living Well Kent will be kicking off their annual Farmers Market tomorrow – Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – at Morill Meadows Park.

These markets will take place every first and third Saturday of the month through Sept. 18, so be sure to drop by for some fresh, healthy, locally grown and culturally relevant food and artisan crafts.

These events are open to the public, and they do accept food access and nutrition incentives including SNAP/EBT.

Farmers Markets are a direct way of rebuilding local food production, celebrating our roots and bringing us together while maintaining the ingredients and social relationships which directly fuel our community.

They provide accessible and affordable nourishment, while keeping our farmers and artisans going. And environmentally, the small-scale farms responsible for local foods have a significant impact on the restoration of our soil and air quality.

Morill Meadows Park is located at 10600 SE 248th Street: