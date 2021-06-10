A new Kent Market is coming to Kent Station on Wednesday evenings from July 14 through Aug. 25, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Market vendors will line the main street through the downtown Kent shopping center.

As we previously reported , the Kent Lions Club manages the Kent Farmers Market on Saturdays, but announced in March that they weren’t going to do their weekly market at all this year. The Kent Station Market is brand new and totally separate from the Lions.

The new market is a partnership with the City of Kent and Patty Villa, a professional market organizer.

“I am so excited about all of the things this market represents – partnership, food access and community,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said. “As we come out of the pandemic, it is important to find ways to get together again. The market will provide a gathering space, opportunity for farmers to bring healthy food to market and a fun, family evening at Kent Station.”

Patty Villa has organized farmers markets for 9 years and immediately got to work getting permits and signing up vendors. “I’m so pleased to have the opportunity to help develop a market for this location. It will bring local people together with local producers in an informal, family friendly environment. The support shown so far from Kent Station, the City of Kent, and others has been terrific. I am hopeful that we will be able to provide a market experience that pleases the community and that they will come out to support the local small businesses that participate.” Vendors and sponsors interested in being part of the Kent Market can contact Patty via email at [email protected]

“Downtown Kent is the place to be on Wednesday evenings this summer!” says Cynthia Boyd, Kent Station marketing manager. “We are beyond thrilled to be able to bring back our summer concerts after having to cancel them in 2020. The community can come out to enjoy free live music, peruse the market vendors and support Kent Station businesses. Partnering with the City of Kent and Patty Villa means that this market is set to be a huge success!”

This will be held the same evenings as their summer concerts (click here for details). The market will be run by PV Gardens (click here for details). Click here to contact the market organizer if you’re interested in being a vendor or a sponsor *restrictions apply (no vendors that are in direct competition with Kent Station businesses)* Click here for the Facebook page Click here to visit The Village Market, hosted at their “sister” shopping Center, Sunrise Village



Visit www.kentstation.com/kent-market for more details including some exciting plans regarding including local non-profits in the market and check back often as updates are added.

Kent Station is located at 417 Ramsay Way: