Kent’s non-profit after school steel band program Steel Magic Northwest will play live at Kent Station on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Customers can enjoy an evening of free, energetic, live music in the Kent Station plaza.

“This is a great opportunity to hear all three youth bands, which range in size from 15 to 33 players, including their elite advanced group, the Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra. Spectators can get up close to watch and absorb the energy at this event,” Executive & Artistic Director, Gary Gibson, said.

The band hasn’t been able to do any live performances since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, so this will be an epic event indeed.

The band program relies on fundraisers so several Kent Station restaurants are joining in the fun by donating a portion of sales from the evening.

Please note though that customers need to mention the steel drum band fundraiser in order to have their sale count towards these fundraisers.

Agave Cocina & Cantina, Coldstone Creamery, Johnny Rockets and Togo’s Sandwiches are all supporting the band that evening.

More details including the link to the Facebook event can be found online at www.kentstation.com/steeldrumband.