Kent Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a man riding an electric scooter in downtown Kent on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021.

Police say that at around 2:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the report of a collision involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter at Washington Ave N. and W. Meeker Street (map below).

Officers along with Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived on scene, where the male was initially speaking with them, but sadly he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial reports by witnesses stated that the male on the scooter was weaving in and out of traffic and did not appear to see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Ave S. from W. Meeker St. The semi-truck driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Kent Police Traffic Unit was on scene and investigating the collision, and said they were expecting to re-open the roadway by 4 p.m.