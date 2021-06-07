Kent Summer Concerts – the city’s free outdoor music series – is returning this year, running from July 7 through Aug. 18, 2021.

With everything from country and rock rhythms to R&B and music for kids, this year’s concerts offer something for everyone.

Kent Summer Concerts are presented by Kent Parks, the City of Kent, and Kent Station.

“We can’t wait to kick off this rockin’ summer series!”

Concerts will be offered:

Wednesday afternoons at Morrill Meadows Park (new location for 2021) Wednesday evenings at Kent Station Thursday evenings at Lake Meridian Park



Here’s the lineup:

Wednesday Picnic Performances: 12:00-1:00

Presented by Republic Services

Morrill Meadows Park 10600 SE 248th St.

July 7 – The Not-Its! Power-packed songs for kids and parents who love to rock July 14 – Roberto the Magnificent:Gravity-defying juggling and hilarious physical stunts July 21 – Eduardo Mendonça & Show Brazil! Music, dancing, and drumming – everything from Brazilian Jazz to Samba July 28 – Ruth and Emilia: Music and wacky characters promote acceptance of others, striving for the best, and making the world a better place August 4 – Eric Herman and The Puppy Dogs: Cool tunes for kids – Eric Herman’s music is witty, memorable, and fun August 11 – Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies:Danceable tunes with family appeal



Wednesday Family Date Night at Kent Station: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Kent Station 417 Ramsay Way

July 14 – Jessica Lynne: Internationally touring, Nashville recording artist July 21 – Darren Motamedy: Smooth Jazz from a local favorite July 28 – Aaron Crawford: Blending traditional country with the Seattle sound August 4 – The Jewel Tones: Motown hits with sass and flair August 11 – Nite Wave: 80’s New Wave August 18 – Shaggy Sweet: A mix of popular cover songs and originals from Kent natives



Thursdays at the Lake:

Presented by Edward Jones Investments

Lake Meridian Park 14800 SE 272nd

July 8 – Darrius Willrich: Soul, blues, and R & B, with uplifting messages July 15 – Heart By Heart: All the favorite Heart hits featuring two original band members July 22 – Grateful (a tribute band): Grateful pays respect to the legacy of the Grateful Dead, July 29 – LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends: Acoustic soul and folky pop August 5 – Zan Fiskum: Ethereal and brooding folk/pop from this Maple Valley-raised, ‘The Voice’ finalist August 12 – Santa Poco: Twangy, slide guitar-filled tunes



Current COVID-19 guidelines will apply, including masks and social distancing requirements. Seating will be limited and released on a first-come, first-served basis for each show. Seating will begin one hour prior to concert time.

Keep an eye out for special covid instructions for each performance venue.