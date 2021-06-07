Auction bidding is already at $3.2 million, with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries.

Bidding is underway now at BlueOrigin.com and concludes with a live online auction on this Saturday, June 12. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10.

Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com.

The winning bidder will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos said. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Here’s Bezos’ Instagram post announcing his decision:

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.