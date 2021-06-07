Enjoy classic cars – along with lots of other makes, models and years too – lunch, a DJ, prizes and more fun at Kent Station’s 3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ Kent’ car show on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in partnership with the City of Kent.

The event – which will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – is FREE, but you can purchase a souvenir hat, 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society South King County Relay for Life.

For more details or to register, visit KentStation.com.