Through the hard work of the Kent Police Department and Kent Detectives, missing autistic woman NiAni Rashaad has been located.

As we previously reported, NiAni went missing on Monday May 31, 2021 in the area of the Riverwood Apartments, located in the 24600 block of Russell Rd S.

“We know that this has been difficult for the family and we appreciate the support the community has shown,” police said in a statement.