On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Elston Hill photographed a young male elephant seal at the mouth of Des Moines Creek.

“It did not move for the first five minutes so we feared it might be dead, but then there was slow movement and he finally raised his head and swam off,” Elston said. “A marine specialist friend of ours said this is very unusual for them to get this far south in the Sound.”

