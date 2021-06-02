REMINDER : The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Update Membership Luncheon will be this this Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11:30 a.m – 1 p.m.

This is an online Zoom event, which will also be streamed live on I Love Kent’s Facebook page here.

“Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce as we discuss the Legislative Wrap-Up which provides an overview of what happened during the session, what didn’t, and what it means for Washingtonians. Our speakers will talk about the impact of the legislative session on food and agriculture, education, workforce, environment, transportation, taxes, and more.”

Moderator: Carmen Goers

Confirmed Speakers:

CAO Derek Matheson , City of Kent Senator Mona Das , 47th Legislative District Senator Karen Keiser, 33rd Legislative District Representative Mia Gregerson 33rd Legislative District King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove Representative Tina Orwall 33rd Legislative District



FEES ADMISSTION:

$15.00 Your donation provides the chamber with the resources needed to impact small businesses! Thank you for your donation. $25.00 – Turkey Havarti Roasted Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Mayo, Red Ripe Tomatoes and Crisp Lettuce on Harvest Nine-Grain $25.00 Chicken Salad Our Famous Chicken Salad with Celery, Onions, Mayo & Dijon on Harvest Nine-Grain $25.00 – Ham & Swiss Honey Glazed Ham, Swiss Cheese, Red Ripe Tomatoes & Crisp Leaf Lettuce on Harvest Nine-Grain



You will need to pick up your lunch at our Kent Chamber office between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Thursday, June, 3rd, 2021.

Once you register you will be provided with the zoom meeting link.