Kent Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing autistic adult who needs her medicine and was last seen Monday May 31, 2021 around 7 p.m. in the area of the Riverwood Apartments, located in the 24600 block of Russell Rd S. (map below).

NiAni Rashaad is a black female and is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown striped sweater, black tank top, camouflage shorts and was wearing a short curly wig. She has natually short brown hair. NiAni also had on a holographic fanny pack.

Please be on the lookout for NiAni and if you see or have seen her please call 911 or the Kent Police Tipline at 253.856.5808.

You can also email [email protected].