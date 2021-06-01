Kent Feet First Volunteers have three free Wednesday morning Self-Guided Summer Walks for you to enjoy in & close to Kent this June:

June 2: round newly reopened West Fenwick Park June 16: south along the Green River Trail from Hogan Park on Russell Road June 30: Covington Community Park. Sponsored by the City of Covington



All walks are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

And on June 13 we will have the first Feet First Sunday morning leader guided walk at Lake Fenwick Park meeting at 11am.

Here are the full details for the first of these walks:

Walk round the trails at the newly reopened West Fenwick Park on the Kent West Hill

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, June 2 Any time between 9 am at 11 am (Allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: The park address is 3824 S. Reith Road, Kent

GPS Location: 47.3703, -122.2828

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/C9jJfAawpwx

PARKING: Look for our walk event sign board by the park entrance:

Entrance to West Fenwick Park off Reith Road

CHECKING IN: Whether or not you have registered in advance, please check in and fill out a short form at our Feet First Table close to the park restrooms.

WALK DETAILS: There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers, starting any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk.

We have two paved loop trails you can choose from. The lower loop is flat and is 0.3 miles long. If you want to add a longer more challenging hill walk, this gives a combined distance of 0.75 miles.

On the Hill Trail at West Fenwick Park

If you want to walk a full 3 miles this will take 4 laps of the full walking trail (including the hill) or 10 laps of the lower loop (all flat).

On a clear day walk to the top of the hill and enjoy a wonderful view of Mt. Rainier:

ACCESS: All the park trails are paved, so are suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc. However, the hill trail is steep in places.

DISTANCE: Up to 3.0 miles (or more or less if you want) at your own speed by repeating the loops.

Walking between the globes on the Morrill Meadows Trails

NUMBER AND AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total and your well-behaved dog on a leash. Look for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance.

ACCESS: All the trail is paved and flat, so it is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers, etc.

RESTROOMS: Park restrooms should be open but we cannot guarantee this.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER SUMMER FEET FIRST WALKS:

SELF-GUIDED SUNDAY AM WALKS: As well as June 2, and 30, we are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, and Sept. 8 and 22.

LEADER-GUIDED SUNDAY AM WALKS: We will start these again on June 13, where the destination is beautiful Lake Fenwick Park meeting at 11am at the Park Boat Launch. Then on July 18 we will visit Clark Lake Park. The remaining guided walks will be Aug 15 and Sept 19: locations to be determined.

Details on all these will be emailed to you shortly before each walk and will be posted at least 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

REVIEW OUR LAST WALK

Visit https://feetfirst.org/walking-in-kent-may-2021/ to see some pictures from our May 19 walk event at Morrill Meadows Park.

Please revisit this web page often to find out all the new walks will be offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

The Kent walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ this requires joining the public group.

AMENDED COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS FOR OUR FEET FIRST WALKS

IN THE INTERESTS OF EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

Walkers who are not fully vaccinated (Pfizer & Moderna two shots + 2 weeks or J&J one shot + 2 weeks) should wear a mask when checking in and when walking when it’s not possible to keep a minimum of 6 ft. distance from others. Please do not join us if you are unwilling to meet this expectation.

Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID-19

It is not required, but you are invited to register in advance at: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

WEATHER: Our walks take place come rain or shine!

QUESTIONS on Kent area Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] or 206-794-5198.

WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!