Each spring, summer and fall, the City of Kent hosts a recycling collection event to help residents dispose of recyclable items that are not normally accepted at the curb, and an event will be held on Saturday, June 5.

Come to Kent Phoenix Academy (map below) on Saturday, June 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to dispose of your hard to recycle items! Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected at the event will be reused or recycled. They will be accepting batteries, styrofoam, electronics, cardboard, concrete, asphalt, rock and brick, mattresses, box springs, futons, textiles, household air conditioners and dehumidifiers, porcelain toilets and sinks, scrap metal, propane tanks, tires, yard debris and scrap wood, shredding and more.



Please note that there are caveats to these categories of items and not everything in each category will be accepted.

Check the website for the full, itemized list to make sure your recyclable items will be accepted