A Community Lock Box Giveaway will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Kent City Hall Courtyard, located at 220 4th Ave S. (map below).

The first 100 residents who join will receive training and a free gun lock box.

In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day the King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective is hosting an event for the Kent Community to provide education and resource information around this critical issue.

“Join us to hear informed regional speakers address gun violence in our community, including Mayor Ralph and Kent PD Assistant Chief Kasner.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/460132738420611