Kent Police are seeking the public’s help regarding the May 16, 2021 shooting homicide at Luxe Hookah Lounge:

Thus far in the investigation, Detectives have received limited information that led to the shooting death of Donte L Green and a second man that was shot twice.

It appears that a physical altercation occurred inside the Luxe Hookah Lung around 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

At that time, Donte was shot multiple times and a second victim who appeared to be attempting to intervene in the fight, received two gunshot wounds.

Bystanders and witnesses provided first aid but Green was pronounced deceased at the scene. Multiple witnesses fled from the lounge prior to the Kent Police Officers arriving.

Detectives need to speak with additional witnesses and are also seeking any tips, leads, or any information related to Green’s death. If anyone has any video and or pictures from the lounge or the parking lot the evening prior to his death, please upload the videos and photos to the Kent Police Department Public Evidence Submission portal:

https://kentpdwa.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/homicide-hookah-lounge