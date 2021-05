The City of Kent will be streaming a Facebook Live Town Hall with Mayor Dana Ralph – a ‘Tater Tot Town Hall’ – on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

The Mayor will “cook up a fun family recipe: Tater Tot Surprise Casserole!” while answering questions about the city while cooking the tots.

You can submit questions via Facebook messenger or by email to [email protected].

For more info, click here: https://www.facebook.com/CityofKent/posts/10161180042468916