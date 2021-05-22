Kent Police are seeking Zinaida Badarou, who has been missing since May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the East hill of Kent.
She is Russian, 73=years old, 5’8″ tall, and weighs 173 pounds.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket and red/white/black plaid pajamas.
She has memory issues and might try to go to Seattle.
Please call 911 if you see her or have seen her.
