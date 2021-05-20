Early Thursday morning (May 20, 2021), Puget Sound Fire responded to a two vehicle rollover injury accident on northbound I-5 in Kent.

Firefighters say that the victim in this car (pictured below), was unconscious and trapped and had to be freed by emergency crews. The patient was then transported by King County Paramedics Local 2595 to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The other driver was in a box truck and uninjured.

The right two lanes of I-5 were blocked.