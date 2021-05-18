The Wastemobile will be coming to Fire Station #75 the weekend of May 28–30, 2021.

This FREE event – which will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – will offer King County residents and eligible businesses a safe and convenient opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste at no cost.

What is accepted at the Wastemobile?

    • ☑️ Fluorescent bulbs/tubes (limit of 10 per vehicle)
    • ☑️ Household cleaners
    • ☑️ Oil-based paint
    • ☑️ Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gal limit)
    • ☑️ Pesticides
    • ☑️ Household batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable)
    • ☑️ Propane/butane gas tanks (5-gal limit)

For a full list of accepted items and quantity limits, click here.

Questions? Call 206-296-4692 Monday to Friday, except holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wastemobile organizers have taken a number of precautions to ensure the health of customers and staff:

    • Customers are asked to place their hazardous waste in their vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer.
    • Customers should remain in their vehicles at all times and follow directions by Wastemobile staff.
    • All Wastemobile customers are asked to wear a face mask if possible.

This service is funded through a charge on your utility bills so you won’t be charged a fee when you drop off your materials.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1724718537690550/ and https://www.kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/en/news-and-events/wastemobile-kent-covington-2.

Fire Station #75 is located at 15635 SE 272nd Street: