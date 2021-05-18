The Wastemobile will be coming to Fire Station #75 the weekend of May 28–30, 2021.

This FREE event – which will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – will offer King County residents and eligible businesses a safe and convenient opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste at no cost.

What is accepted at the Wastemobile?

☑️ Fluorescent bulbs/tubes (limit of 10 per vehicle) ☑️ Household cleaners ☑️ Oil-based paint ☑️ Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gal limit) ☑️ Pesticides ☑️ Household batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable) ☑️ Propane/butane gas tanks (5-gal limit)



For a full list of accepted items and quantity limits, click here.

Questions? Call 206-296-4692 Monday to Friday, except holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wastemobile organizers have taken a number of precautions to ensure the health of customers and staff:

Customers are asked to place their hazardous waste in their vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer. Customers should remain in their vehicles at all times and follow directions by Wastemobile staff. All Wastemobile customers are asked to wear a face mask if possible.



This service is funded through a charge on your utility bills so you won’t be charged a fee when you drop off your materials.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1724718537690550/ and https://www.kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/en/news-and-events/wastemobile-kent-covington-2.

Fire Station #75 is located at 15635 SE 272nd Street: