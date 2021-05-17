Two were shot – one fatally – at the Lux Hookah Lounge at 300 S. Washington Ave in Kent.

Kent Police responded on Sunday, May 16, 2021 to the establishment at 308 S. Washington Ave (map below), and said that the initial 9-1-1 caller provided limited information and hung up without answering questions.

Officers arrived and noted numerous persons inside and outside the business. After conducting a sweep of the lounge they located one victim, a 28-year old male from Auburn, inside with numerous gunshot wounds.

Patrol Officers immediately began life-saving efforts and continued until Medics arrived, but tragically the victim did not survive.

A second victim, a 23-year old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

Kent Major Crimes Detectives responded and have been working the investigation to determine the identity of the suspect.

Kent Police are asking that anyone with additional information please call (253) 856-5808.